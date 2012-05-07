FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Icahn wins CVR Energy battle
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 7, 2012 / 11:11 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Icahn wins CVR Energy battle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Carl Icahn won control of oil refiner CVR Energy Inc on Monday as shareholders backed his $2.6 billion takeover, ending a three-month long tussle with the company’s board.

Icahn said at least 63 percent of CVR’s shares had been tendered to his $30-a-share offer.

With the purchase of these shares, which will occur on Monday, the Icahn group will own about 69 percent of CVR’s outstanding shares, Icahn said in a statement.

The activist-investor can now replace seven of the company’s nine directors with his nominees as planned.

Icahn, who wants to resell CVR, said he will extend the offer to May 18. He plans to merge CVR with one of his affiliates, if he ends up owning 90 percent of the company.

CVR, which had been resisting the hostile bid, scrapped a shareholder rights plan, or poison pill, last month after 55 percent of the company’s shares were tendered to Icahn’s initial offer that lapsed on April 2.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.