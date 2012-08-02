UPDATE 1-CVR Energy plans September work at Oklahoma refinery

HOUSTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - CVR Energy Inc finished major work that boosted capacity at its Kansas refinery in March, and may do the same for its Oklahoma refinery by 2014, CEO Jack Lipinski said on Thursday.

He told analysts the company will launch a 45-day turnaround at its 70,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, in late September.

An even bigger project under consideration is building a $42 million hydrogen plant at the refinery to upgrade its hydrocracker, which had been run as a hydrotreater by its previous owner, Gary-Williams Energy Corp, Lipinski said.

Planning and permitting would make it “a 2014-type project,” he said during the company’s second-quarter earnings conference call.

CVR finished a major turnaround at the Coffeyville plant in March, which increased its capacity to more than 120,000 bpd from 115,700 bpd. CVR said the refinery reached a record 125,900 bpd in June.

With the Wynnewood turnaround, Lipinski said throughput at both plants in the third quarter would range between 179,000 bpd and 188,000 bpd.

CVR released its second-quarter results late Wednesday. Net profit rose nearly 24 percent to $154.7 million, or $1.75 per share, from $124.9 million, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.

CVR shares were down 2.6 percent at $27.46 in Thursday afternoon trading.