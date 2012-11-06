CORRECTED-BRIEF-CVR Energy in 4q expects Kansas refinery to run up to 120,000 bpd and Oklahoma refinery undergoing planned work to run up to 38,000 bpd-CEO

(Corrects refinery capacity to 120,000 bpd from 150,000 bpd)

HOUSTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - HOUSTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - CVR Energy Inc : * In 4q expects Kansas refinery to run up to 120,000 bpd and Oklahoma refinery

undergoing planned work to run up to 38,000 bpd-CEO * Says turnaround at Oklahoma refinery will last up to 10 days longer than

expected on steam loss after September boiler explosion-CEO * Inc’s logistics business ‘poised for growth’ with increasing inland

U.S. crude production-CEO (Reporting By Kristen Hays)