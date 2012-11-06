FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-CVR Energy in 4q expects Kansas refinery to run up to 120,000 bpd and Oklahoma refinery undergoing planned work to run up to 38,000 bpd-CEO
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2012 / 7:36 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-BRIEF-CVR Energy in 4q expects Kansas refinery to run up to 120,000 bpd and Oklahoma refinery undergoing planned work to run up to 38,000 bpd-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects refinery capacity to 120,000 bpd from 150,000 bpd)

HOUSTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - HOUSTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - CVR Energy Inc : * In 4q expects Kansas refinery to run up to 120,000 bpd and Oklahoma refinery

undergoing planned work to run up to 38,000 bpd-CEO * Says turnaround at Oklahoma refinery will last up to 10 days longer than

expected on steam loss after September boiler explosion-CEO * Inc’s logistics business ‘poised for growth’ with increasing inland

U.S. crude production-CEO (Reporting By Kristen Hays)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.