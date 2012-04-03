FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Icahn offer gets 55 pct CVR Energy shareholder support
April 3, 2012 / 11:21 AM / 6 years ago

CORRECTED-Icahn offer gets 55 pct CVR Energy shareholder support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Top shareholder Carl Icahn said 55 percent of CVR Energy’s shares were tendered into the billionaire investor’s $2.26 billion offer.

“I stand ready, willing and able to pay $2.26 billion to purchase all CVR shares that I don’t currently own as soon as the board permits me to do so,” Icahn said in a letter to the board of the company.

Icahn, who plans to sell CVR, holds a 14.5 percent stake in the company.

Last month, Icahn said he would drop the $30-a-share offer if at least 36 percent of outstanding stock was not tendered. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian) ((vaishnavi.bala@thomsonreuters.com within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800 Reuters Messaging:vaishnavi.bala.reuters.com@reuters.net)

