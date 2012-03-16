FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Carl Icahn extends tender offer for CVR Energy
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 16, 2012 / 5:05 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Carl Icahn extends tender offer for CVR Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who wants to buy CVR Energy and sell it, extended his $30 per share tender offer by 10 days, citing feedback from certain large shareholders of the oil refiner.

The tender offer, which was slated to expire on March 23, has now been extended until April 2, but Icahn did not name the shareholders.

The activist investor’s offer, which values the crude oil refiner and fertilizer maker at $2.6 billion, also includes a “contingent value right” that enables shareholders to receive additional cash if the company gets sold for more than $30 a share.

The duration of the contingent value right has been extended to 15 months following the expiration of the offer, from 9 months.

Last week, the top shareholder of CVR said he would drop his bid if at least 36 percent of the outstanding stock was not tendered by March 23.

CVR Energy shares were trading up 7 cents at $26.87 in afternoon trade on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.