UPDATE 1-CVR plans to run refineries full tilt in 2Q

HOUSTON, May 2 (Reuters) - CVR Energy plans to run its two U.S. Midwest refineries at full tilt in the second quarter this year, CEO Jack Lipinski told analysts on Wednesday.

He said the run rate at the company’s 115,700 barrels-per-day (bpd) Coffeyville, Kansas, refinery, which completed planned maintenance in March, will likely range up to 118,000 bpd, surpassing its stated capacity.

The run rate at the company’s 70,000 bpd Wynnewood, Oklahoma, refinery is expected to match that capacity in the quarter, he said.

CVR plans no significant maintenance at either plant during the quarter, Lipinski said.

Lipinski and other CVR executives ended their first-quarter earning conference call without taking questions from analysts citing the sensitive nature of a pending tender offer from billionaire investor Carl Icahn.

The agreement would allow Icahn to complete his tender offer for $30 per share -- or $2.26 billion -- by Friday. Icahn controls about 14.5 percent of CVR shares and needs at least 36 percent of the outstanding shares to build a majority stake and replace seven board members with his nominees.

CVR had resisted Icahn’s push, but last month decided to let shareholders decide. Icahn has said he would not consider an offer for the company below $35 per share.

“The board continues to believe that the company’s long-term value exceeds $30 a share,” Lipinski told analysts. “However, it was our goal in negotiating the agreement to give shareholders the option of realizing near-term value if they so choose.”

CVR Energy shares fell 0.01 cents to $30.15 in midday trade on the New York Stock Exchange.