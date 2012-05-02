FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-CVR plans to run refineries full tilt in 2Q
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Carl Icahn
May 2, 2012 / 4:26 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-CVR plans to run refineries full tilt in 2Q

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds CEO quotes, stock price)

HOUSTON, May 2 (Reuters) - CVR Energy plans to run its two U.S. Midwest refineries at full tilt in the second quarter this year, CEO Jack Lipinski told analysts on Wednesday.

He said the run rate at the company’s 115,700 barrels-per-day (bpd) Coffeyville, Kansas, refinery, which completed planned maintenance in March, will likely range up to 118,000 bpd, surpassing its stated capacity.

The run rate at the company’s 70,000 bpd Wynnewood, Oklahoma, refinery is expected to match that capacity in the quarter, he said.

CVR plans no significant maintenance at either plant during the quarter, Lipinski said.

Lipinski and other CVR executives ended their first-quarter earning conference call without taking questions from analysts citing the sensitive nature of a pending tender offer from billionaire investor Carl Icahn.

The agreement would allow Icahn to complete his tender offer for $30 per share -- or $2.26 billion -- by Friday. Icahn controls about 14.5 percent of CVR shares and needs at least 36 percent of the outstanding shares to build a majority stake and replace seven board members with his nominees.

CVR had resisted Icahn’s push, but last month decided to let shareholders decide. Icahn has said he would not consider an offer for the company below $35 per share.

“The board continues to believe that the company’s long-term value exceeds $30 a share,” Lipinski told analysts. “However, it was our goal in negotiating the agreement to give shareholders the option of realizing near-term value if they so choose.”

CVR Energy shares fell 0.01 cents to $30.15 in midday trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.