CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-CVR Energy 4th-qtr profit lags Street view
February 27, 2012 / 10:41 PM / in 6 years

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-CVR Energy 4th-qtr profit lags Street view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q4 adj EPS $0.34/shr vs est $0.38/shr

* Q4 rev $1.06 bln vs est $1.02 bln

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Oil refiner and fertilizer maker CVR Energy Inc posted a quarterly profit that lagged analysts’ estimates for the second straight quarter, hurt by higher operating expenses and lost production at its Coffeyville, Kansas refinery.

The company’s net profit for the quarter rose to $65.9 million, or 75 cents a share, from $2.3 million, or 3 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 34 cents a share.

Revenue fell 7.5 percent to $1.06 billion.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 38 cents a share on revenue of $1.02 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In November, CVR Energy had experienced a major mechanical problem while restarting its 115,700-barrels-per-day refinery in Coffeyville following a turnaround.

CVR shares, which have risen more than 65 percent of its value in a year, closed down 1 percent at $29.5 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

