REFILE-Icahn to drop CVR Energy fight if shareholders don't support
March 9, 2012 / 5:05 PM / 6 years ago

REFILE-Icahn to drop CVR Energy fight if shareholders don't support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Carl Icahn said he will drop his fight for CVR Energy Inc if 36 percent of the oil refiner’s shareholders did not support his $30-a-share tender offer for the company by March 23.

Earlier this month, CVR Energy urged stockholders to reject Icahn’s offer, saying the hostile bid undervalued the company and was “opportunistic.” (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Krishna N Das) ((vaishnavi.bala@thomsonreuters.com within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800 Reuters Messaging:vaishnavi.bala.reuters.com@reuters.net)

