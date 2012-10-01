FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CVR Refining LP files for IPO of up to $300 mln
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

CVR Refining LP files for IPO of up to $300 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - CVR Refining LP, an associate of U.S. oil refiner CVR Energy Inc, filed with regulators to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering of its common units.

The downstream energy limited partnership listed Credit Suisse and Citigroup as lead underwriters to the offering.

Following the offering, CVR Refining Holdings LLC, an indirect unit of CVR Energy, will own the general partner of CVR Refining.

CVR Refining intends to list its common units on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CVRR”, it said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Carl Icahn controls about 82 percent of CVR Energy’s outstanding shares, and in August the billionaire investor withdrew a $29-per-share offer to buy the remaining shares of the company that he does not already own.

CVR Energy shares closed at $36.75 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.