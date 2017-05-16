FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CVS's Omnicare to pay $8 million to settle U.S. probe
May 16, 2017 / 8:53 PM / 3 months ago

CVS's Omnicare to pay $8 million to settle U.S. probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $8 million to resolve claims that its prescription verification system resulted in false claims being submitted to government healthcare programs.

The settlement, announced on Tuesday by Acting U.S. Attorney William Fitzpatrick in New Jersey, resolves claims by the federal government and 28 states arising out of a whistleblower lawsuit filed under the False Claims Act. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

