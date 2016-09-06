(Adds CVS statement, paragraph 3)
By Jonathan Stempel
Sept 6 A federal appeals court on Tuesday
revived a lawsuit accusing CVS Health Corp, one of the
largest U.S. drugstore chains, of deceiving consumers with
labels touting how CVS-branded vitamin E promotes "heart
health."
The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston said the
plaintiff, Ronda Kaufman, can pursue a proposed class action
accusing CVS of violating a New York consumer protection law,
and that a lower court judge erred in dismissing her case.
CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis said the company's
store-branded products are designed to be "safe, work as
intended, comply with regulations and satisfy customers. We
intend to continue vigorously defending against this complaint."
Kaufman, a New Yorker who bought CVS-branded vitamin E from
a Long Island store, said scientific studies show that vitamin E
offers no cardiovascular benefits, and that CVS misled her and
other consumers who relied on contrary statements on its labels.
CVS, based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, countered that the
studies Kaufman relied on substantiated its health claims, and
that the federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act prevented her from
suing under New York law.
Writing for a three-judge panel, however, Circuit Judge
William Kayatta said most of the studies tested whether vitamin
E prevented disease, not whether it supported heart health, and
that one said it could actually damage the heart.
"The cited studies do not on their face render implausible
the allegation that CVS lacks substantiation that the 'heart
health' and 'supports heart health' statements are truthful and
not misleading descriptions of the function of vitamin E
supplements in humans," Kayatta wrote.
Tuesday's decision did not address the merits of the
lawsuit, which was returned to U.S. District Judge Mary Lisi in
Providence, Rhode Island.
Kaufman had sued CVS in May 2014, seeking actual and
punitive damages plus an injunction against improper labeling.
Her lawyer Brian Penny did not immediately respond on
Tuesday to requests for comment.
The case is Kaufman v CVS Caremark Corp et al, 1st U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 16-1199.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Andrew
Hay and Dan Grebler)