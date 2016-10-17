Omnicare to pay $28 mln to settle charges it got kickbacks from Abbott Labs

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Omnicare Inc, the largest nursing home pharmacy in the United States, will pay $28.125 million to resolve civil charges that it solicited and received kickbacks from Abbott Laboratories to promote its anti-seizure drug Depakote, the U.S. Justice Department said Monday.

Omnicare was acquired by CVS Health Corp in 2015, about six years after Omnicare put a stop to the conduct at the heart of Monday's settlement, the Justice Department added. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch, Editing by Franklin Paul)