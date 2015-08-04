FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-CVS Health's sales rise 7.4 percent
August 4, 2015 / 11:10 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-CVS Health's sales rise 7.4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects revenue to $37.17 billion from $37.16 billion in paragraph 3)

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Drugstore operator CVS Health Corp reported a 7.4 percent rise in quarterly sales as demand for its specialty pharmacy services increased and pharmacy claims rose.

The company’s net income rose to $1.27 billion, or $1.12 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.25 billion, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $37.17 billion from $34.60 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

