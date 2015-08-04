FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Drugstore chain operator CVS forecasts profit below estimates
#Market News
August 4, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-Drugstore chain operator CVS forecasts profit below estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds forecast, details, shares)

Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. drugstore chain operator CVS Health Corp estimated current-quarter profit below analysts’ expectations, hurt by pressure from reimbursement rates and lower customer traffic after the company stopped selling tobacco products.

CVS shares fell as much as 5.5 percent on Tuesday.

The company is also being hurt by introduction of new generic drugs, which offer lower margins.

CVS said its front store same-store sales declined 7.8 percent in the second quarter, the biggest decline in two years. Analysts on average had expected a 5.8 percent drop, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

CVS sells over-the-counter drugs, general consumer items and snacks at the front of its stores.

The company forecast adjusted profit of $1.27-$1.30 per share for the third quarter. Analysts on average were expecting $1.37 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also raised the lower end of its 2015 adjusted profit forecast range to $5.11 per share and cut the higher end to $5.18. CVS had earlier forecast an adjusted profit of $5.08-$5.19 per share.

CVS’s net income rose 2.1 percent to $1.27 billion, or $1.12 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30. Net revenue rose 7.4 percent to $37.17 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.22 per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $37.18 billion.

CVS shares were down 3 percent at $109.50 in late morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Kirti Pandey)

