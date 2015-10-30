CVS Health quarterly revenue increases 10 pct

Oct 30 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp, the second-largest U.S. drugstore chain, reported a 10.3 percent rise in quarterly net revenue, helped by strong demand for its pharmacy benefit management services.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.25 billion, or $1.11 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $948 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $38.64 billion from $35.02 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)