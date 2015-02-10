FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 10, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

CVS Health revenue rises nearly 13 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp, the No. 2 U.S. drugstore operator, reported a near 13 percent rise in quarterly net revenue, helped by an increase in pharmacy same-store sales.

CVS said net revenue rose to $37.06 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $32.83 billion a year earlier.

Pharmacy same-store sales rose 5.5 percent, CVS said.

The company, which also operates a major pharmacy benefits management business, said net income rose to $1.32 billion, or $1.14 per share, from $1.27 billion, or $1.05 per share. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

