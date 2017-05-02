Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager CVS Health Corp reported a 17 percent drop in quarterly profit, as it filled fewer prescriptions at its pharmacies and lower traffic hurt sales at the front-end of its stores.
Net income attributable to CVS fell to $952 million, or 92 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.15 billion, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 3 percent to $44.51 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.