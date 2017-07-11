CVS Health Corp has paid $5 million to
resolve allegations that pharmacies it operates in California
failed to keep and maintain accurate records of prescription
drugs, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.
The deal follows an investigation that began in 2012 after
the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration noticed an increased
number of thefts and unexplained losses of the opioid pain
medication hydrocodone at some CVS stores, according to
settlement papers.
The settlement came as U.S. authorities continue to grapple
with a national opioid addiction epidemic, which has brought
increased attention on companies involved in the distribution
and production of prescription painkillers.
"The Department of Justice is committed to fighting
prescription drug abuse, including the alarming rise of
prescription opioid abuse that is plaguing the country," U.S.
Attorney Phillip Talbert in Sacramento said in a statement.
Opioids, including prescription painkillers and heroin,
killed more than 33,000 people in the United States in 2015,
more than any year on record, according to the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention.
According to Talbert's office, from April 2011 through April
2013, CVS pharmacies failed to provide effective controls and
procedures to guard against the diversion of controlled
substances.
In addition to paying $5 million, CVS also entered into an
administrative compliance plan with the DEA that covers 168
pharmacies in California, Talbert's office said.
As part of the settlement agreement, CVS acknowledged that
during that time frame, some of its California pharmacies failed
to fulfill certain record-keeping obligations under federal law.
But CVS contends any record-keeping failure did not cause
drugs to be diverted for illegal uses, the settlement agreement
said.
"As the settlement agreements recognize, CVS already
maintains extensive programs and measures concerning compliance
with the Controlled Substances Act and corresponding
regulations," CVS said in a statement.