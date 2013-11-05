CVS Caremark raises outlook after higher Q3 profit

Nov 5 (Reuters) - CVS Caremark Corp posted higher quarterly profit and raised its forecast for the year on Tuesday, as sales grew at its drugstore chain and it processed more prescriptions.

CVS, which operates the No. 2 U.S. drugstore chain and a major pharmacy benefits management business, earned $1.25 billion, or $1.03 per share, in the third quarter, up from $1 billion, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 5.8 percent to $31.97 billion..

CVS now expects to post adjusted earnings per share of $3.98 to $4.01 this year, versus its prior forecast of $3.90 to $3.96 per share.