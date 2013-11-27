FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CVS Caremark to buy Apria's infusion business for $2.1 billion
November 27, 2013 / 1:45 PM / 4 years ago

CVS Caremark to buy Apria's infusion business for $2.1 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - CVS Caremark Corp said on Wednesday it was buying Coram LLC, Apria Healthcare Group Inc’s specialty infusion services and enteral nutrition business unit, for $2.1 billion.

CVS, which operates a drugstore chain and a pharmacy benefits management unit, said Coram would add $1.4 billion to revenues in the first year after the deal closes and 3 to 5 cents per share to CVS’s adjusted earnings per share in 2015. CVS expects the deal to close in the first quarter of 2014.

Infusion therapy involves administering medication through a needle or catheter when a patient’s condition is too severe to be treated effectively by oral medications.

