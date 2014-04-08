BRIEF-CVS to pay $20 mln to settle SEC case over disclosures, accounting

April 8 (Reuters) - CVS Caremark Corp : * SEC files civil lawsuit against CVS Caremark Corp over alleged
misleading disclosures in 2009-2010, inappropriate accounting in 2009 --
court filing * SEC says accuses CVS of materially incompete and misleading disclosures
regarding expected results in its pharmacy benefits manager business for 2010 * SEC says accuses CVS of inappropriate accounting treatment for acquisition of
chain of drugstores, causing retail operating results to be materially
overstated in Q3 2009 * SEC says CVS agrees to pay $20 million to settle charges * SEC says CVS neither admitted nor denied the allegations * SEC says former CVS retail controller laird daniels, who it accused of
improper accounting adjustments, to pay $75,000 penalty in related
settlement, also without admitting wrongdoing