FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CVS to pay $20 mln to settle SEC case over disclosures, accounting
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 8, 2014 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-CVS to pay $20 mln to settle SEC case over disclosures, accounting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - CVS Caremark Corp : * SEC files civil lawsuit against CVS Caremark Corp over alleged

misleading disclosures in 2009-2010, inappropriate accounting in 2009 --

court filing * SEC says accuses CVS of materially incompete and misleading disclosures

regarding expected results in its pharmacy benefits manager business for 2010 * SEC says accuses CVS of inappropriate accounting treatment for acquisition of

chain of drugstores, causing retail operating results to be materially

overstated in Q3 2009 * SEC says CVS agrees to pay $20 million to settle charges * SEC says CVS neither admitted nor denied the allegations * SEC says former CVS retail controller laird daniels, who it accused of

improper accounting adjustments, to pay $75,000 penalty in related

settlement, also without admitting wrongdoing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.