CVS Caremark sales jump, raises outlook

May 2 (Reuters) - CVS Caremark Corp posted a sharp rise in sales as the drugstore operator and pharmacy benefits manager continued to win over former patrons of Walgreen Co stores.

CVS had net income of $776 million or 59 cents a share in the first quarter, compared with a profit of $713 million or 52 cents a share a year earlier.

Sales rose 19.9 percent to $30.8 billion.

The company raised its full-year adjusted earnings per share forecast by 5 cents at both ends of the range to an estimated $3.23 to $3.33.