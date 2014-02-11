FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CVS 4th-quarter profit rises on higher prescription volume
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 11, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

CVS 4th-quarter profit rises on higher prescription volume

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - CVS Caremark Corp on Tuesday posted higher quarterly profit as it processed more prescriptions and benefited from the introduction of new generic drugs.

CVS, which operates the No. 2 U.S. drugstore chain and a major pharmacy benefits management business, earned $1.27 billion from continuing operations, or $1.05 per share, in the fourth quarter, up from $1.13 billion, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4.6 percent to $32.83 billion. Sales of general merchandise at stores open at least a year fell 1.9 percent as fewer shoppers came in to CVS’ drugstores.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.