BRIEF-CVS Caremark CEO says net new business wins for 2013 stand at about $400 million
February 6, 2013 / 2:05 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-CVS Caremark CEO says net new business wins for 2013 stand at about $400 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - CVS Caremark Corp : * CEO says net new business wins for 2013 stand at about $400 million * CEO says working with cms to resolve medicare part d sanction * CEO says cannot enroll new individuals in silverscript or market plan to

potential individuals until sanctions are lifted * CEO says current silverscript members are not affected by the sanction * CFO says still sees 2013 revenue up 0.75 percent-2 percent * CFO says trending closer to high end of view in retail due to strong flu

season

