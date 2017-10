May 1 (Reuters) - CVS Caremark Corp : * CEO says competiton for pbm contracts currently “competitive, yet rational” * CFO sees FY net revenue growth 1.75-3 percent * CFO sees FY net revenue growth 1.75-2.75 percent in pbm unit * CFO sees FY net revenue growth 2.25 percent-3.5 percent in retail pharmacy

segment * Says on retail side, contiues to see “cautious” consumer * CFO says overall dollars in market this selling season “up a little bit”