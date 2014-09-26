CVS' Caremark unit settles U.S. False Claims Act case

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Caremark LLC, a unit of CVS Health Corp , will pay $6 million to settle U.S. allegations that it knowingly failed to reimburse Medicaid for prescription drug costs paid on behalf of Medicaid beneficiaries who were also eligible for drug benefits under private health plans it administered.

The settlement was announced on Friday by the U.S. Department of Justice, and resolved allegations brought under the federal False Claims Act. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)