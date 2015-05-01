FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drugstore operator CVS reports 11 pct rise in revenue
May 1, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Drugstore operator CVS reports 11 pct rise in revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp, the No.2 U.S drugstore operator, reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly net revenue, helped by higher revenue from specialty pharmacy services and an increase in pharmacy network claims.

The company’s net income rose to $1.22 billion, or $1.07 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.13 billion, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $36.33 billion from $32.69 billion. Same-store sales increased 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
