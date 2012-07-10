CWB offers Canadian farmers more cash for wheat up front

* CWB to lose grain monopoly Aug. 1

* Farmers cited cash-flow problems in pool system

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 10 (Reuters) - CWB said on Tuesday that it will offer farmers higher up-front payments for wheat that they sell into its price pool, as the company formerly known as the Canadian Wheat Board adjusts to open competition in the No. 7 wheat growing country.

CWB will pay farmers 75 percent of expected final returns through the pool - which is a system of averaging out prices over a period of time - after delivery of spring wheat and winter wheat to country elevators for 2012/13, up from 65 percent during previous years.

“Farmers want more of their pooled returns up front, so we have taken steps to satisfy that need,” said CWB Chief Executive Ian White.

The Winnipeg-based company will use a combination of government borrowing guarantees and its own risk-management strategies, CWB said.

CWB’s government-granted monopoly to market Western Canada’s wheat and barley for human consumption or export expires as of Aug. 1, after Ottawa passed a law late last year that will open competition for buying farmers’ grain.

Some farmers who did not support the monopoly have long complained that the CWB’s pooling system delayed payment too long, leaving a shortage of cash flow.

The Western Canadian marketing change will pit CWB against grain handlers like Viterra Inc, Cargill Ltd and Richardson International Limited, who control most of the grain storage facilities in rural areas and at ports.

The 2012/13 crop marketing year runs from Aug. 1 to July 31.