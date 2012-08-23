UPDATE 1-CWB marketing canola, first new crop in 63 years

* Expects to start small in canola marketing

* Lacks canola-handling deals with biggest grain companies

By Rod Nickel

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Canadian grain marketer CWB has started buying and selling canola, adding a new crop to its offerings for the first time in 63 years, but high prices and stiff competition are forcing the former Canadian Wheat Board to keep its goals modest.

Manitoba-based CWB said on Thursday it would market the oilseed, Canada’s second-biggest crop after wheat, through a pool - a system that pays farmers the average price for their crop that CWB collects over a period of time.

Offering to pay farmers an average price with canola prices near their highest levels in three years is a tough sell, CWB Chief Executive Ian White admitted. But pooling some of the crop allows a farmer to hedge the risk of a price crash, he said.

“We do anticipate we’ll be relatively small in total canola, but even a few percent of the total canola tonnage gives us a good start and a substantial program,” White told Reuters in an interview.

Canadian farmers will harvest a record-large canola crop in 2012/13 of 15.4 million tonnes, along with 27 million tonnes of all-wheat, the second-biggest wheat crop since 1996, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

CWB has been unable so far to strike deals with the three biggest Canadian grain handlers - Viterra Inc, Richardson International Ltd and Cargill Ltd - to accept delivery of farmers’ canola on behalf of CWB, leaving farmers just 42 delivery points.

CWB owns no crop-handling or processing facilities. The big players, which also include Louis Dreyfus Corp, control not only country elevators but also some of Canada’s largest canola-crushing plants.

“Canola is a crop we’re easing our way into and at this stage we’re limited (in delivery options),” White said. “We do recognize that it may not be possible with everyone given that there is a reasonable amount of competition out there.”

He said CWB had been buying canola from handlers and processors and selling it, mainly to export markets, for about two months.

The company has marketing offices in China and Japan, which are major canola markets.

CWB also sells wheat, durum and barley through farmer pools, and aims to control more than one-third of western Canada’s production of those crops.

CWB last added new crops to its marketings in 1949, when it began buying and selling oats and barley. It gave up its monopoly on marketing western wheat and barley on Aug. 1, after the Conservative government passed a law late last year.

The company is under control of the Canadian government, which is guaranteeing its borrowings for up to five years until it is sold or develops a plan to be self-sustaining.