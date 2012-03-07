FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
March 7, 2012 / 11:31 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Canadian Western Bank profit up on loan growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Canadian Western Bank posted a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong loan growth.

The company’s first-quarter net income rose to C$41.5 million, or 54 Canadian cents a share, from C$37.8 million, or 50 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 57 Canadian cents a share, compared with 55 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Net interest income rose 7 percent to C$104.9 million.

Shares of the company closed at C$28.30 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

