UPDATE 2-CWC halves dividend in tougher telecoms world

* Halves expected dividend to 4 cents for current year

* Full-year core earnings up 5 pct, slightly ahead of expectations

* Shares biggest gainer in FTSE mid-cap index

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Cable & Wireless Communications , the British telecoms group that operates in the Caribbean, will halve its payout to investors, putting its dividend policy on a firm footing for the first time since it split from the former Cable & Wireless in 2010.

“Since the demerger we have faced global economic uncertainty which has impacted our business especially in the Caribbean,” Chief Executive Tony Rice said on Thursday.

“With this in mind, and having reassessed the financial outlook for the Group (...) the Board has decided to rebase the dividend to 4 cents per share for the financial year 2012/13, subject to performance of the business in the coming year.”

Rice said the previous dividend policy was set in 2008 before the demerger and the financial crisis that had hit the Caribbean, its biggest market, hard.

The group, like all telecoms companies, had also had to cope with a faster-than-expected shift from voice services to data.

“We now understand the investment profile and the potential returns from mobile data, and what we need to do there, and therefore we wanted to set the dividend at a level that was sustainable and capable of progressive growth,” he said.

The new dividend policy came after the group reported a 18 percent rise in revenue to $2.88 billion, helped by an acquisition in the Bahamas, and a 5 percent rise in core earnings to $901 million, slightly ahead of market expectations.

Shares in CWC, which have fallen by more than 60 percent since February, were 15.3 percent higher at 32.33 pence by 1039 GMT, the top riser in the mid-cap index.

Deutsche Bank said the dividend cut came as a relief and should prove cathartic.

“CWC shares have lagged the sector not least due to weaker operations in the Caribbean exacerbating dividend cover,” said analyst Robert Grindle. “CWC shares now seem much more investable.”

Rice said the majority of the group’s regions had met or beat expectations, with the exception of Panama, where services to business had a slower year. The company also operates in Macau, Monaco, and islands including the Maldives and Guernsey.

CWC had to bolster its roughly 50 percent share in the mobile market in Panama after the introduction of number portability, which makes it easier to switch operator. Rice said the group had spent about $5 million defending its share.

Rice said the group was seeing no consistent recovery in the Caribbean, with the tourist-led islands still struggling but Cayman performing better thanks to financial services. “It’s very patchy and we are assuming no recovery,” he said.

The group, which will pay a dividend of 8 cents for the year to end-March 2012, said core earnings for the current year to end-March 2013 would be broadly flat.

Analysts were expecting CWC to report revenue of $2,893 million and core earnings of $887 million, according to a company-supplied consensus of 14 brokers.