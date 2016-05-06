FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's HNA in talks to take control of Singapore's CWT for $1 bln-sources
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 6, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

China's HNA in talks to take control of Singapore's CWT for $1 bln-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 6 (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group is in talks buy a controlling stake in Singapore-listed logistics firm CWT Ltd in a deal worth around $1 billion, two people familiar with the deal said.

One of the sources said on Friday that a deal could be announced as early as next week.

CWT’s controlling shareholder flagged a potential sale of the business last year and it attracted interest from major private equity firms, Reuters reported in August, quoting sources.

CWT insiders, including the chairman and his family, own nearly 65 percent of the company, Thomson Reuters data shows. Shares in CWT were up 7 percent on Friday.

CWT did not immediately respond to a Reuters query.

HNA Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

HNA is among the Chinese companies that have been splurging on foreign acquisitions to sidestep slowing domestic growth. The total value of Chinese outbound acquisitions topped $100 billion for the first time last year.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the news about HNA’s talks to buy CWT’s controlling stake. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Saeed Azhar; Additional reporting by Mattew Miller; Editing by Stephen Coates; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
