BASIS POINT-Tata Comm close to finalising $2 bln loan for C&W bid-sources

By Prakash Chakravarti

HONG KONG, March 22 (Reuters) - The US$2bn term loan for Mumbai-listed Tata Communications Ltd (TCL) financing its potential bid for London-listed Cable & Wireless Worldwide is close to being finalised, with an arranger group comprising 4-5 banks likely to be in place in the next few days, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Standard Chartered is M&A adviser to TCL and is said to have underwritten part of the financing. ANZ, DBS Bank and State Bank of India are also expected to provide underwritten commitments and are working towards seeking approvals, sources said. Among other banks said to be interested in joining as underwriters are HSBC, ING Bank and RBS.

Terms and conditions are being worked out, with a final loan agreement expected to be signed before March 29 -- the deadline for TCL to submit its bid for C&W Worldwide, according to sources. Mobile phone giant Vodafone Plc is expected to put in a bid and has obtained an extension from March 12 to March 29. As reported earlier, TCL announced on March 1 that it was evaluating a bid for C&W Worldwide.

The US$2bn loan will have a tenor of 30-36 months with an availability period of six months. The all-in pricing is expected to be north of 375bp over Libor. Upfront fees are still being finalised.

TCL’s last visit to the loan markets was in June 2011 when it signed a US$525m five-year amortising loan that paid a top-level all-in of 312.5bp over Libor. ANZ, RBS and StanChart were the original mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners on that deal.

The borrower was Tata Communications Netherlands, while the guarantors were Tata Communications International Pte Ltd and Tata Communications Ltd.

In May 2006, TCL (in its previous incarnation as Videsh Sanchar Nigam Ltd) borrowed US$220m through a five-year loan to fund its acquisition of US-based Teleglobe International Holdings. That facility, borrowed on a recourse basis, paid an all-in of 58bp over Libor.