BRIEF-South China Morning Post licenses Cxense Software

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Cxense ASA :

* South China Morning Post (SCMP) has licensed Cxense Data Management Platform (DMP), Analytics and Content solutions

* SCMP will use Cxense technology to drive higher subscription revenue and engagement on their leading site SCMP.com across mobile, tablet and desktop devices

* Says software product suite is delivered as a service where customers pay cxense a monthly license subscription fee for use of cxense products

* Says customer contracts are typically for twelve months, with automatic renewal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)