BRIEF-Cxense contemplates private placement

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Cxense ASA :

* Says has engaged Arctic Securities AS to assist the company in a contemplated private placement through issuance of new shares for a total consideration in the range of 50 million - 70 million Norwegian crowns ($6.54 million - $9.16 million), directed towards existing shareholders, Norwegian investors and international institutional investors

* Minimum order size and allocation in private placement has been set to offer shares worth Norwegian crowns or share equivalent of 100,000 euros

* Says application period commences Jan.19, 2015 at 16:30 (CET) and will close on Jan. 20, 2015 at 08:00 hours

* Subject to completion of private placement, board of directors intends to carry out a subsequent repair offering of about 15 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6418 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)