PARIS, June 28 A global cyber attack on Tuesday
hit the terminal payments of French retailer Auchan in
its stores in Ukraine but the incident is now over, a company
spokeswoman told Reuters.
"Auchan was impacted but only in Ukraine. As a result
payment terminals in the stores in Ukraine did not work on
Tuesday. Today, however, they are working," she said on
Wednesday.
The retailer did not close its stores on Tuesday because of
the incident, she added.
Auchan, which is present in 17 countries and makes 65
percent of revenue outside France, operates 11 hypermarkets in
five Ukrainian cities and employs 3,600 people in the country.
Auchan said last week it was stepping up its investments in
Ukraine, with the acquisition of local retailer Karavan.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)