* BNP Paribas one of first big European banks known to be
affected
* Reverberations from cyber attack felt around the world
* Bank says acted to contain the attack
(Updates with details, source)
By Maya Nikolaeva
PARIS, June 28 A global cyber attack has hit the
property arm of France's biggest bank BNP Paribas, one
of the largest financial institutions known to be affected by an
extortion campaign that started in Russia and Ukraine before
spreading.
The worldwide attack has disrupted computers at Russia's
biggest oil company, Ukrainian banks and multinational firms
with a virus similar to the ransomware that infected more than
300,000 computers last month.
Reverberations from the attack continued on Wednesday with
shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk, which handles
one in seven containers shipped worldwide, telling Reuters it is
unable to process new orders after being hit by the cyber
attack.
Among other French companies, retailer Auchan said
Tuesday's cyber attack had hit terminal payments in its stores
in Ukraine but the incident was now over.
French construction and building materials group St Gobain
said its systems were gradually returning to normal
after the company fell victim to the cyber attack on Tuesday.
The attack hit BNP's Real Estate subsidiary, a BNP spokesman
told Reuters, after a person familiar with the matter had said
that some staff computers were blocked on Tuesday due to the
incident.
"The necessary measures have been taken to rapidly contain
the attack," he said.
BNP Paribas Real Estate provides advisory, property and
investment management and development services mostly in Europe.
It employed 3,472 staff at end of last year, with operations
in 16 countries, and had 24 billion euros ($27.26 billion) in
assets under management.
Many of the companies affected globally by the cyber attack
had links to Ukraine although there is no indication that this
was the case for BNP. It owns a bank in the country, UkrSibbank.
The ransomware virus includes code known as "Eternal Blue",
which cyber security experts widely believe was stolen from the
U.S. National Security Agency. If one computer in a network is
infected, the virus can spread rapidly.
The virus crippled computers running Microsoft Corp's
Windows by encrypting hard drives and overwriting
files, then demanded $300 in bitcoin payments to restore access.
Earlier this year following a similar attack, many banks in
Europe said they had stepped up efforts to shield themselves.
BNP Paribas set up a dedicated department in 2015 called
Information Security and Information Systems and launched a
"transformation programme" to upgrade its security systems.
Authorities including the European Central Bank have also
checked their technology systems in recent years.
Among BNP's peers, France's Societe Generale told Reuters on
Tuesday it was not affected by the attack. Credit Agricole and
BPCE both declined to comment.
Banks generally have more robust cyber defences than other
sectors, because of the sensitive nature of their industry. But
ageing technology and banks' attractiveness to hackers means
they are often targets.
($1 = 0.8804 euros)
