UK govt emergency committee to meet on cyber attack at 1600 GMT -spokesman

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - The impact of the ransomware attack in Britain is much the same as it was but the government is monitoring the issue and will hold a meeting of its emergency committee at 1600 GMT on Monday, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said.

The government has said 48 of 248 health service trusts -- the bodies that run hospitals -- in England had been impacted by Friday's attack and technology experts worked through the night to patch computer systems.

"It is much as it was at the moment but we've also said this is a very complex issue and we need to keep abreast of what's happening," he told reporters.

"Other windows systems were affected. This was not in any way limited to (Microsoft operating system) XP (but) the percentage of NHS (National Health Service) systems which were running this XP system fell from 15-18 percent in December 2015 to 4.7 percent now." (Reporting Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Costas Pitas)