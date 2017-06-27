AMSTERDAM, June 27 Seventeen shipping container
terminals run by APM Terminals have been hacked, including two
in Rotterdam and 15 in other parts of the world, Dutch
broadcaster RTV Rijnmond reported on Wednesday.
APM Terminals is a subsidiary of shipping giant Maersk
, which has confirmed it is suffering from a cyber
attack.
APM's website was difficult to reach and phones at its
headquarters in The Hague and offices in Rotterdam went
unanswered.
A spokeswoman for the company in Copenhagen confirmed its
systems were "impacted" as part of Maersk's IT infrastructure.
The RTV report said computers were infected by ransomware
that encrypted their hard drives. The broadcaster published an
image of the screen of an affected machine with a message
demanding a $300 payment.
