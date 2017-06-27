Kiev airport hit by cyber attack, delays possible
KIEV, June 27 Kiev's main airport has been hit by a "spam attack" that could cause some flights to be delayed, the operator, Boryspil, said.
COPENHAGEN, June 27 Shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk said a computer system outage that hit the company across multiple regions on Tuesday was caused by a cyber attack.
"We can confirm the breakdown is caused by a cyber attack," a spokeswoman said.
