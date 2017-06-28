COPENHAGEN, June 28 Shipping giant A.P.
Moller-Maersk, which handles one of seven
containers shipped globally, said on Wednesday that it was
working on a recovery plan a day after being hit by global cyber
attack Petya.
"We have contained the issue and are working on a technical
recovery plan with key IT partners and global cyber security
agencies," Maersk said in a stock exchange announcement.
"We have shut down a number of systems to help contain the
issue," it said.
Maersk Line vessels are manoeuvrable, able to communicate
and crews are safe, while port unit APM Terminals has been
impacted in a number of ports, it said.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Jason Neely)