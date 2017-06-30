PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 30
June 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
COPENHAGEN, June 30 Maersk Line sees "great progress" in the restoration of its infrastructure after it was hit by a cyber attack this week, it said in an update to customers on Friday.
* "We are open for business and are accepting bookings," Maersk Line, A. P. Moller-Maersk's container shipping unit, said
* Bookings made via the so-called EDI system since Tuesday are stored safely and all will be confirmed early next week, it said
* "Almost all ports are operational and running close to normal," Maersk Line added
* Since Thursday Maersk Line has been able to reestablish business in the ports of Algeciras, Tangier, Callao Lima, Mumbai, Itajai and Buenos Aires
* Maersk Line is still working on expanding its services in Pier 400 in Los Angeles, Port Elizabeth in New Jersey and Maasvlakte II in Rotterdam
* For more on the company, click on (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
