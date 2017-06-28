COPENHAGEN, June 28 Shipping giant A.P.
Moller-Maersk, which handles one in seven
containers shipped worldwide, is not able to process new orders
after being hit by a global cyber attack, it told Reuters on
Wednesday.
"Right now, at this hour, we're not able to take new
orders," Maersk Line Chief Commercial Officer Vincent Clerc said
in a telephone interview.
"Because of limited availability of some of our systems, we
also have issues in processing orders that were taken just
before it went down," he said.
He said Maersk had no precise timeline for when it expected
its business to return to normal and said it was too early to
assess the economic impact the cyber attack would have.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Jason Neely)