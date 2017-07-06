(Adds details, background and shares)
July 6 Mondelez International Inc, the
world's second-largest confectionary company, said its
second-quarter revenue growth would be reduced by 3 percent due
to the recent global cyber attack, sending its shares down
slightly in extended trading.
The owner of Cadbury chocolate said last month that
employees in different regions were experiencing technical
problems but it was unclear whether it was due to the cyber
attack.
"There are a few markets where we have permanently lost some
of that revenue due to holiday feature timing, but we expect we
will be able to recognize the majority of these delayed
shipments in our third quarter results," Mondelez said on
Thursday.
The company also said its shipping and invoicing was
disrupted during the last four days of the second quarter and
its affected systems were now up and running.
A computer virus created havoc affecting firms around the
globe last month, as it spread to more than 60 countries.
However, Mondelez reaffirmed its full-year organic revenue
outlook of "at least 1 percent growth", and said it is yet to
asses the full financial impact of the attack.
The company expects to incur incremental one-time costs in
both second and third quarters as a result of the issue.
Mondelez shares were down 1.2 percent at $42.55 after the
bell.
