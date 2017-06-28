BRIEF-Kratos announces award of BQM-177A Subsonic Aerial Target Drone System LRIP contract
June 28 Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc
LONDON, June 28 Swiss container line MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company) is working with vessel-sharing partner Maersk to find ways to share data after a cyber attack on the Danish company, MSC said on Wednesday.
MSC said it was prepared to divert ships away from affected Maersk terminals.
"We are working together to find other means to transmit data between the two companies. This includes ... customs information," MSC said in a statement, adding that it had not experienced any cyber attack on its own operations.
Maersk and MSC are the world’s top two container shipping lines. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul; editing by Jason Neely)
June 28 Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc
MEERUT, India, June 28 Businessman Pankaj Jain is so worried about the impending launch of a new sales tax in India that he is thinking of shutting down his tiny textile factory for a month to give himself time to adjust.