3 months ago
Nissan resumes production at UK plant hit by cyber attack
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 15, 2017 / 10:56 AM / 3 months ago

Nissan resumes production at UK plant hit by cyber attack

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - Production at Nissan's manufacturing plant in Britain resumed as scheduled on Monday, following a stoppage on Friday evening when operations were affected by a cyber attack, the Japanese automaker said.

The day shift at the plant located in Sunderland, northeast England, began as usual earlier on Monday, the company said in an email, adding that there had been no production scheduled at the plant on Saturday or Sunday.

"While our teams are addressing some localized issues, it's business as usual today," a spokesman at the company's headquarters in Yokohama said in the email.

The WannaCry ransomware worm erupted on Friday, locking up hundreds of thousands of computers in more than 150 countries, and hitting factories, hospitals, shops and schools worldwide.

Earlier on Monday, businesses and governments in Asia reported some disruption, and while the effect appeared less severe than anticipated, industry professionals flagged lingering risks of the attacks, most of which arrived via email.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu, editing by David Evans

