3 months ago
Symantec says 'highly likely' North Korean hacking group behind ransomware attacks
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
#Market News
May 22, 2017 / 11:02 PM / 3 months ago

Symantec says 'highly likely' North Korean hacking group behind ransomware attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) - Cyber security firm Symantec said on Monday it was "highly likely" a hacking group affiliated with North Korea was responsible for the WannaCry cyber attack this month that infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide and disrupted operations at hospitals, banks and schools across the globe.

Previous versions of the worm used in targeted attacks earlier this year were "almost identical" to the one that spread to more than 150 countries and used hacking tools and infrastructure seen in previous cyber operations linked to the Lazarus hacking group, Symantec said.

Lazarus has been previously linked to North Korea by the U.S. government and cyber security researchers. (Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Chris Reese)

