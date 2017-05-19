FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wannacry cyber attack compromised Russian banks in isolated cases - c.bank
May 19, 2017

Wannacry cyber attack compromised Russian banks in isolated cases - c.bank

MOSCOW, May 19 (Reuters) - The Wannacry cyber attack compromised Russian banks' resources in some isolated cases, but the consequences of the attack were dealt with quickly, the Russian central bank said on Friday.

The central bank said in a statement it had sent recommendations to Russian banks on updating their Windows software in April before the Wannacry attack, which it said it had recorded on May 12.

After the Wannacry attack, the central bank reissued its recommendations to Russian banks, the bank said. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

