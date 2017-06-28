MOSCOW, June 28 Russia's central bank said on
Wednesday it had detected a cyber attack on Tuesday that used
malware similar to the WannaCry and Petya encryptor viruses.
The bank said its centre for monitoring and reacting to
computer attacks had sent out instructions to companies on how
to detect and counter the malware.
It said it had found isolated cases of infection as a result
of the attack, but that the consequences were quickly dealt
with. It added that some institutions were still receiving
infected files.
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning;
Editing by Jack Stubbs)