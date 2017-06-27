US STOCKS-Wall Street slips on tech selloff
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.45 pct (Updates to open)
PARIS, June 27 French construction materials company Saint Gobain said on Tuesday that it had been a victim of a cyberattack, and it had isolated its computer systems in order to protect data.
"Along with other big companies, St Gobain has been the victim of a cyberattack. As a security measure and in order to protect our data, we have isolated our computer systems," said a company spokesman.
The spokesman added St Gobain was in the process of trying to fix the problem.
MOSCOW/KIEV, June 27 Russia's top oil producer Rosneft said a large-scale cyber attack hit its servers on Tuesday and computer systems at some banks and the main airport in neighbouring Ukraine were also disrupted.